Portland tabbed as best pizza city in new book

When it comes to talk of top pizza, cities like New York or Chicago usually makes their way into the conversation, but now you can apparently add Portland, Oregon to the mix.

An upcoming book titled Modernist Pizza labeled the Pacific Northwest city as the best collection of pizzerias in the United States. The authors of the book consumed more than 400 pizzas all across the country and determined that Portland pie shops offered the best quality and diversity of options.

This book comes three years after famed Brooklyn, New York restaurateur and “pizza consultant” also called Portland America’s best pizza city.