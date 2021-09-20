Popular New Jersey Day Spa Reminds Patients to Take Time for Self Care

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a crazy year, it’s essential to take time out of each day to relax and renew in order to live well.

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Rejuvenation Day Spa in Hammonton, New Jersey, during a PHL17 Morning News feature segment. Take a look!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hispanic Heritage Month

More Hispanic Heritage Month