Popular New Jersey Day Spa Reminds Patients to Take Time for Self Care

After a crazy year, it’s essential to take time out of each day to relax and renew in order to live well.
PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Rejuvenation Day Spa in Hammonton, New Jersey, during a PHL17 Morning News feature segment. Take a look!
by: Alyssa SullivanPosted: / Updated:
After a crazy year, it’s essential to take time out of each day to relax and renew in order to live well.
PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Rejuvenation Day Spa in Hammonton, New Jersey, during a PHL17 Morning News feature segment. Take a look!