Pop-up vaccine clinics offering free shots, rewards to Philadelphians

The city of Philadelphia reports that more than 847,000 people here are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than one million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That means 62% of residents are fully vaccinated, so there is still some work to be done.

If you need a vaccine, you can soon get one right in your neighborhood, thanks to a new campaign by the PA Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Ben Filleccia, director of operations and strategy at the association shared more on what the efforts could mean for the community.

Visit PRLA.org/vaxphilly to learn more.