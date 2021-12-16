For the first time in Delaware County, there’s a pop-up outdoor ice skating rink! Flight on Ice is the newest place for outdoor family fun located off of West Chester Pike in Edgmont Township.

“It’s been in the makings for over a year now so we’re just getting it to where it needs to be,” said owner Jon Schaffer.

The Energy Transfer Veterans Memorial Rink is 6,000 square feet and consists of real ice rather than synthetic ice. It recently opened to the public with ice skating sessions, a lounge area including fire pits and many delicious food and beverage options.

“In the world we live in today any outdoor attraction we see is doing phenomenal. When Flight on Ice came to us with this idea, it just was a natural fit. We’re real excited about it and we know it’s going to be a big hit for the county,” said Steve Byrne, Executive Director of Visit Delco.

A portion of sales goes to the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association, which is right next door to the rink.

Skating hours include Monday through Friday 3pm-10pm, Saturday 11am-10pm and Sunday 11am-8pm.

Holiday hours run December 20th-31st with an opening time of 11am.