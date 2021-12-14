Philadelphia (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public assistance in locating a missing man from West Philadelphia.

According to authorities, 57-year-old James Robinson was last seen leaving his residence on the 4800 block of Pine Street on December 12th, 2021, around noon. Police say Robinson was wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. James Robinson is asked to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911