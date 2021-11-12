Police warns civilians to be cautious of surroundings after armed carjacking

Bucks County, PA – On Thursday November 11th, 2021, Lower Southampton Township Police Department responded to a carjacking at gun point in Lower Southampton townhome community, police said.

Police say the victim was approached by two masked individuals. One of the masked individual removed the victim’s wallet, cash, cell phone, and car keys from his person before driving off with his maroon 2021 Toyota Venza, with a Pennsylvania plate reading LPY1139.

The other masked individual got back in his car, which police say could be a black Kia sedan.

Police are also advising people to be extra aware of their surroundings, even while entering and exiting their homes. Investigators are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured the suspects or any suspicious activity.

Also that residents of the townhome community be careful while the two suspects have yet to be apprehended.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or the stolen vehicle should contact the Bucks County Communications Center by calling 911 or the non-emergency number of 215-357-1234 and ask to speak with an officer. Detective Doug Heiduk is assigned this case and can also be reached at 215-357-1235 ext. 401, or email him at Dheiduk@lstwp.org.