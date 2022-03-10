Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a young man who shot two men

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance in solving a shooting incident on March 2, 2022, in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 1838 West Susquehanna Avenue around 8:16 pm.

Police say two men were shot during an attempted robbery at the location. The men were treated for their wounds at local hospitals.

New video surveillance revealed one of the suspects involved in the shooting, police say. A young man is seen in a convenience store wearing a SpongeBob hooded sweatshirt, the same sweatshirt the suspect was wearing in the shooting of the two victims.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police urge the public to contact Shooting Investigation Group 215-686-3183/3184 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

Video belongings to police