Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a woman from Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

According to police, 56-year-old Cheryl Fisher has been missing since 3:30 am Thursday after leaving Temple University Hospital not cleared. Fisher, who resides on the 1600 block of Annin Street, was last seen wearing a gown and heading to South Philadelphia, police say.

Police encourage anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fisher is asked to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013