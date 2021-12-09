WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A teen has escaped from a secure juvenile detention facility, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers were called to the Ferris School in Wilmington on Monday afternoon and learned that a 16-year-old Newport boy had escaped, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The teen escaped while being escorted on foot from the outside recreational area to the Cottage building, police said. He was last seen wearing navy blue shirt and pants and fleeing on foot toward southbound state Route 141.

The teen is wanted on a third-degree escape charge, police said.