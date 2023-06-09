Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Roxborough on the 7700 block of Ridge Avenue on Thursday night.

The investigation is being handled by the officer involved shooting department, according to police.

A red SUV appeared to have been struck with at least four bullet holes at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

A motorcycle and a white vehicle were both abandoned on the street, PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan reports.

Neighbors told Sullivan that they heard four or five shots fired overnight.

Those vehicles were towed away later Friday morning.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.