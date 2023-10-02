PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in Germantown.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 7:48 a.m. at the intersection of E. Phil Ellena Street and Ross Street. Officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle that was being operated by a person of interest in reference to a triple homicide that occurred this morning at 4:48 a.m.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the male began shooting at police, discharging at least one round. An officer returned fire at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect was transported to Einstein Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at 8:59 a.m.

The Philadelphia Police officer sustained minor injuries to the hand from broken glass.

The suspect’s weapon was recovered.