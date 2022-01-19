Bridgeton, NJ (WPHL)- Police are searching for a man who has been charged with a murder that occurred at a Wawa in Vineland, NJ.

According to investigators, on January 13, 2022 at Park Avenue and Delsea Drive, 23-year-old Luis Rivera was gunned down while exiting the Wawa.

According to Cumberland County prosecutors, when police arrived at the scene, they found Rivera suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the Wawa. As the investigation continued, 19-year-old Shaqwil Marlow became a suspect, police say.

On Tuesday, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-Mcrae announced murder and related charges against Marlow.

Police consider Marlow to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marlow, investigators say contact Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-460-0806.