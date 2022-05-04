Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on May 2, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Marcu Tranks was last seen on the 200 block of W. Manheim Street. Tranks frequents the 100 block of W. Manheim Street, as well as the 39th District building located at 2201 W Hunting Park Avenue, police say.

Tranks was last seen wearing black pants, black denim jacket and a black tee shirt with neon writing, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Tranks.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

