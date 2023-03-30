A 2-month-old baby is now home safe after missing for 24 hours.

Police sent out an alert Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in finding the missing 2-month-old baby and the woman she was last seen with.

Police say 26-year-old Kadijah McKee was watching 10 week old Ajah Lloyd before they went missing.

McKee and Baby Ajah were last seen yesterday on North 16th Street at around at 11:30 a.m.

Prior to their disappearance, McKee was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Baby Ajah was dressed in a gray sweater with a bear on it, pink tights, a pink/white headband with a flower, and a mickey mouse onesie.

Police have not revealed details of this incident but have stated that Baby Ajah is now safe at home with her mother.