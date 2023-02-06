Bristol Township Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run in a McDonald’s parking lot on Sunday.

Police say the driver of a 2013 Gray Chevrolet Silverado struck a pedestrian in a Levittown McDonald’s parking lot and fled the scene just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 5th.

The pedestrian was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 2013 Gray Chevrolet Silverado has a 4×4 sticker on both sides of the bed, black rims, and a front vanity license plate. Police say the truck may be missing an oval shaped black plastic trim piece that may cover a fog lamp opening.

If you have any information about this incident, police are urging you to contact Detective Patrick Kitchenman of The Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3056 or by email at pkitchenman160@bristolpd.org.