Lower Merion Township Police are looking for the suspect who carjacked a man in his driveway and forced him to withdraw money from ATMs.

Police say the incident occurred on March 20th at 5 p.m when the victim arrived home to find a man posing as a solar panel salesman on his driveway. The victim engaged in conversation with the suspect but then declined solar panel services.

The suspect then presented a gun and attempted to force the victim inside his home.

After failing to do so, the suspect forced the victim back into his own car and directed him to drive to multiple local banks and withdraw money from ATMs.

As the victim was driving into Philadelphia towards the 1800 block of North Broad Street, the victim escaped out of the moving car.

The car with the suspect in struck a nearby parked car and then came to a stop on the sidewalk.

The suspect was seen on surveillance exiiting the passengers side of the car and fleeing towards Norris Street.

The suspect was described to be a 20-30-year-old black male, 6’1″, wearing a blue face mask, a dark colored hoodie, a dark jacket with a logo on the left chest, dark pants, and dark colored shoes.

Lower Merion police say that the suspect is armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach, and call the Lower Merion Police Investigations Unit at (610) 649-1000