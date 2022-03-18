Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance in locating suspects driving a 2016 to 2021 white Hyundai Tucson. The suspects allegedly shot and killed a woman in Kensington.

The incident happened on March 1st, 2022 at 3449 West Huntingdon Street.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman was shot by unknown suspects in a white Hyundai Tucson with tinted windows. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where medics pronounced her dead, police say.

After the incident, the Hyundai fled east on Huntingdon Street, driving the wrong way, and was last seen traveling north on Ridge Avenue towards Lehigh Avenue, police say.

Philadelphia police are offering $20,000 to anyone with information on leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.