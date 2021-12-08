Pennsylvania State Police have issued an amber alert for a 6-year-old girl from Philadelphia. Police say Sahara Little was in the backseat of a car that was stolen from Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood around 9:15 on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the girl’s mother went inside of a pizza shop at the 5600 block of Green Street in Germantown while she left the girl in the backseat of her car. Police say that someone got into the car and drove off with the girl still inside.

Investigators describe the car as a burgundy 2007 Scion TC with a missing passenger fog light. It has a Pennsylvania license plate of LKV-1067.

The girl was wearing a pink puffy coat with tan pants.

AMBER ALERT: Philadelphia PD is searching for Sahara Little last seen in a 2007 Burgundy Scion TC PA Registration LKV-1067. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/Hf9yhF2xUU — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 8, 2021

Philadelphia Police say that neighboring police departments are involved in the search.

