Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on May 19, 2022.

Police say 26-year-old Kenechi “Kenni” Ndili was last seen on the 500 block of North 37th Street around 12:20 pm.

Ndili was last seen wearing a black silk gown and all white sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Ndili.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

