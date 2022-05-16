Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Friday.

Police say 15-year-old Markita Hill-Sisco was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility located on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around 8:00 am.

Sisco was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue pants, police say.

According to their website, Youth Emergency Services offers immediate housing and respite to youth facing housing insecurity or unable to live with family safely. This is the third reported child missing this year from the housing facility.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Sisco.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

