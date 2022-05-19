Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say shot another man several times in North Philadelphia on May 7, 2022.

The incident happened at a local bar at 3652 Germantown Avenue around 1:16 am.

Police say a 35-year-old man walked back to his car after arguing with the suspect outside the bar. The suspect went to his vehicle to retrieve a semi-automatic handgun, police say.

The suspect fired several gunshots at the victim, police say. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect fled and was last seen north on Germantown Avenue in a silver vehicle with tinted windows, possibly a Buick LaCrosse.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

