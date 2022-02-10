HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say they’ve solved the 1964 rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl.

Marise Ann Chiverella was abducted as she walked to school in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Her body was later found in a strip mine. Authorities say she was raped and strangled.

State police say they have been checking the suspect’s DNA profile against new entries in national databases every month since 2007. Three years ago, authorities released renderings of what the suspect might have looked like at ages 25, 40 and 60.

Troopers now say they have identified the girl’s killer and solved the 58-year-old- case. They plan to release details at a news conference on Thursday.