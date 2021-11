Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police, a man was shot 18 times in the Olney section of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Duncannon Avenue around 7:10 p.m.

Police say a 33-year-old male was shot 18 times throughout his body. He was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m.

No arrest have been made.