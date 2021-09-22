Police release surveillance footage of deadly drive-by shooting

The Philadelphia Police Department has released surveillance video of a deadly drive-by shooting in Fern Rock. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

In surveillance video released by police, a silver Chrysler 300 sedan with tinted windows drives by a group of people standing on a sidewalk near Broad Street and Chew Avenue.

Police say the video shows someone in the right rear passenger seat roll down the window and fire gunshots into the crowd. People can be seen running and ducking for cover. According to investigators, the suspect fired at least 24 shots.

A 26 year-old man died at the scene. Five others were injured and taken to Einstein Medical Center.

Police describe the vehicle as a Chrysler 300 sedan, silver in color. All the vehicle’s windows, including the front windshield and rear window, had dark tint.

The vehicle has a custom black grill and tinted headlamps and rear lamps. It was last seen continuing eastbound on Chew Avenue, crossing Park Avenue, towards 12th Street.

Call police if you have any information that can help their investigation.