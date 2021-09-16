Police release age-progression photo Dolce Marie Alavez

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey have released an age-progression photo of Dulce Marie Alavez. The photo shows what Dulce may look like today at the age of 7.



Dulce went missing on September 16, 2019 in Bridgeton City Park. She was with her mother and 3-year-old brother. Dulce’s mom told police she was sitting in the car while Dulce and her brother were playing in the park. Dulce vanished and her whereabouts have been unknown ever since.



Anyone with information about Dulce’s disappearance is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033

