Yeadon, PA (WPHL)– The Yeadon Police Department is trying to find the man, they say, carjacked a pizza delivery driver. Police have identified him as 22-year-old Joesph Terrell Makell from Darby, Pennsylvania.

According to investigators, on November 9th Makell placed an order and arranged for it to be delivered at a random address. Around 9 p.m., when the driver arrived, police say Markell and another man pointed a gun at the victim and then stole his vehicle.

Investigators believe Makell is responsible for at least two other armed robberies of delivery drivers in the area. Police consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Makell is asked to contact Yeadon Detective Leah Cesanek at 484-832-6995 or lcesanek@yeadonpd.org or the FBI at 215-418-4000.