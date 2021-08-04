Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man after mother stabbed in Montgomery County

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed an armed man after a woman was stabbed at an apartment building in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Montgomery County prosecutor’s office and Plymouth Township police said officers were dispatched to the Plymouth Gardens apartments at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said officers encountered a 22-year-old man outside who appeared to be armed with a handgun and a woman with multiple stab wounds was also outside.

Police said the man didn’t comply with the commands of officers “and was shot when he pointed the handgun at officers.”

He died at a hospital early Wednesday.

The woman, identified as his mother, is in stable condition.