Police need your help locating an elderly endangered women who been missing since August

Mazie Lewis has been missing since August.

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police need the public help to locate a women who has been missing since August, police say.

According to authorities, 80-year-old Mazie Lewis, was last seen at her residence at 1000 block North 42nd Street on August 31, 2021.

Ms. Lewis is 5’7″, approximately 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police say. It is unknown what she was wearing last.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mazie Lewis is encouraged to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

The Philadelphia police department also need your help locating a man who been missing since Thursday.

According to authorities, 81-year-old James Lee , was last seen 400 block of North Broad Street on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m.

Missing man James Lee resides at 1700 North Croskey Street.

Mr. Lee is 5’11”, approximately 225 lbs. with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a bucket hat, black jacket, and a green duffel bag in possession, police say.

Anyone with information on James Lee’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093.