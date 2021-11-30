Police need your help locating a missing elderly man from Point Breeze

Philadelphia (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person from Point Breeze.

According to authorities, 79-year-old Cornell Johnson was last seen at his residence, 1500 block Woodstock Street on November 29th, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Johnson was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black coat, a black hat, and black boots, according to police. He frequents the areas of 16th & Snyder Streets and the Walmart on Columbus Blvd, police say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cornell Johnson is encouraged to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911.