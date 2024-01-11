Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of women who attacked a crossing guard in late November.

Central Detective Division says the attack occurred on November 30, 2023, at 3:40 p.m., when the 29-year-old female victim was working as a Crossing Guard at 2800 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Police say the victim got involved in an argument with three unknown females which caused the attackers to knock her to the ground, punch her, and stomp on her several times.

After the attackers left, the woman was transported to Temple University Hospital where she was treated for swelling to her nose, left hand, and right leg, and bruising to her head and face.

She has since been released from the hospital.

Philadelphia Police Department

Take a close look at this picture. If you have any information that can help police identify these attackers, call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.