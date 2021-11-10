Police need your help identifying a man who shot a women several times in the head

Philadelphia (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who shot a woman multiple times leading to her death.

Authorities state that on November 7th, 2021, at approximately 5 PM, the unknown male, shot a twenty-eight-year-old female victim numerous times, including several times in the head at 800 block of E. Willard Street.

The suspect was last observed fleeing on foot westbound from the intersection into the 700 block of E. Willard Street. Police say if you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect please contact: Homicide Unit: 215-686-3334/3335 Det. Leahy #8136 DC 21-24-074791