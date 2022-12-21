The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Princess Benjamin.

Princess was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Monday December 19th, on the 1500 block of Kinsdale St. in the West Oak Lane section.

She was last seen wearing, “a black Canada Goose coat, black/white Balenciaga sneakers, jeans, black sweatshirt with puffy sleeves and a diamond skulled faced pocketbook”, police say.

She is 5’5″ 125lb., average build, brown eyes, fair complexion, and has brown braided hair.

If you have any information on Princess’s whereabouts, police are urging you contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.