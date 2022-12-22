The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy.

14-year-old Jayden Skinner was last seen on Tuesday, December 20th at 7 a.m. on the 5500 block of Chestnut street.

He is 5’5″, 130 lbs, thin build, brown eyes and has black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and white “8ball” jacket.

Police say, “he likes to frequent the area of 2200 block of North Colorado Street”.

Police are urging anyone with information on Jayden’s whereabouts to contact the Southwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3183 or 911.