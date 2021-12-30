Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for a man who police say is a suspect in a homicide by shooting of a 32-year-old male.

The incident happened on December 7. 2021, around 6:54 pm on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street.

According to police, surveillance video showed the suspect following the victim down the block before the shooting and moments later running back up with his hands in his pockets after the shooting.

The suspect is 35-years-old, medium built, and is approximately 6’0, police say. A 20,000 reward will be issued to anyone with information leading to the suspect’s arrests, but police say they do not want the public to approach the man.

READ MORE: Police: Man turns himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued for rape charges

Detective Palmmiero is on the case; if you have any information about the crime or suspect, contact 215-686-3334/3335.