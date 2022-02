Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Wednesday.

Police say 55-year-old Gilbert Sydnor was last seen around 8:30 am on the 5500 block of Poplar Street. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a burgundy shirt.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Sydnor.