Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing Elementary Schooler.

Police say 10-year-old Joslyn Miller was last seen at her home in North Philadelphia around 12:30 pm. Miller, who went missing on Sunday, resides on the 400 block of 66th Avenue. Police say.

Miller was last seen wearing a burgundy zip-up sweatshirt, lavender scarf, black tights (pants) with candy cane prints, and lavender slippers with tassels on top.

READ MORE: Man dies in his Ford Mini-Van after crashing into a pole

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Miller.