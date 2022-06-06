Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen Sunday.

Police say 17-year-old Mekhi Stewart was last seen on the 4900 block of North 17th Street around 6:00 am.

Stewart was last seen wearing a black sweatpants and blue/white sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Stewart.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

