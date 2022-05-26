Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 20, 2022.

Police say 44-year-old George Medina was last seen on the 1800 block of West Rockland Street.

Medina was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt with a game controller design, black jeans, blue/gray/red sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Medina.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

