Philadelphia (WPHL)-

Police say 13-year-old Jaiana Giddings was last seen on the 1800 block of Bouvier Street around 5:00 pm.

At this time, there is no clothing description, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Giddings.

