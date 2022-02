Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing Middle schooler last seen on Monday.

Police say 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby was last seen by her mother around 8:00 pm. Police say Oglesby is known to frequent Center City.

It is unknown right now what Oglesby was last wearing, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Oglesby.