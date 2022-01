Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman from Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say 28-year-old Abia Myrick from 2000 block of South 66th Street has been missing since November 26, 2021. Myrick was last seen at her residence around 10 am wearing all black clothing, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Myrick.