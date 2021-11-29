Police need the public help finding two missing Juvenile’s

Philadelphia (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two missing Juvenile’s.

According to police, Jahnayia Bullock from Frankford and Yanae Petty from the Foxborough section of Philadelphia, have been missing for a couple weeks now.

Jahnayia Bullock Missing 12-year-old.

12-year-old Bullock was last seen on November 12, 2021, leaving her residence on the 1600 block of Margaret Street, police say.

Bullock is 5’8″, approximately 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She is known to frequent the areas of 29th and Diamond Streets and Margaret and Torresdale Avenue. It is unknown at this time what she was wearing.

Police say, 17-year-old Petty was last seen on November 3rd, 2021, at her residence 5300 Ridge Avenue.

Yanae Petty Missing 17-year-old.

Petty is 5’6″, 120 lbs, with black short wavy hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jahnyaia Bullock is encouraged to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Yanae Petty is asked to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.