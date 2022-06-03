Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Wednesday.

Police say 17-year-old Caitlin McStay was last seen at approximately 1:00 pm. She is from the 400 block of East Indiana Avenue.

McStay was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and carrying a brown purse with a cat face, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of McStay.

