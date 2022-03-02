Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing Olney man last seen at his home.

Police say 22-year-old George Hall was last seen at his residence on the 6200 block of North Front Street. It was around noon Friday, February 25, 2022, police say.

Hall was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Hall.