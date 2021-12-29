Philadelphia (WPHL)- According to police, a man turned himself in to Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The man is being charged with rape from a incident that happened in 2017, police say.

On April 15, 2019, a man told Philadelphia Police that 50-year-old Marvin E. Smith sexually assaulted him on August 12, 2017, in West Philadelphia, police say.

According to detectives, Smith was in a vehicle and approached the man telling him that he was a family friend. Smith then offered to take the man home, and the man agreed, police say. Detectives say Smith instead took the man to a park near the 200 block South of 63rd Street and exposed himself to the man. According to detectives, Smith then sexually assaults the man, drops him off at an unknown location, and then drives off.

On November 22, 2021, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Smith, police say. According to detectives, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, Smith turned himself into the Special Victims Unit. Police say Smith is being charged with Rape, IDSI, Statutory Sex Assault, Luring, and other related offenses.