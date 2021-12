Philadelphia (WPHL)- Homicide detectives search for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 100 West Gurney Street around 2:57 pm Saturday.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot eight times in the head, chest, and back. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene around 3 pm, police say.

No arrests have been made.