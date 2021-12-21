Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police say they have arrested a woman who allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend in a home in Philadelphia’s Olney section.

The incident happened on the 300 block of West Ruscomb Street shortly after 8:00 pm Monday.

According to police, A 36-year-old man was shot in his head inside the home. Doctors pronounced the man dead on the scene at 11:21 pm, police say.

A woman was arrested on the scene who police say maybe the victim’s girlfriend. Police say a weapon was recovered as well.

This story is developing we will keep you updated.