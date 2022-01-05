Philadelphia (WPHL)- A is in critical condition at a local hospital after police say someone shot him several times in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the unit block of 56th Street at 6:19 pm Tuesday night. Police say someone fired shots at a 33-year-old man. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where doctors placed him in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and police have not shared details about a possible motive.