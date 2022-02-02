Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia after two men arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting happened on the 600 block of Diamond Street around 3:46 pm Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man was shot in both legs and his ankle inside a corner store, police say. Investigators say the man arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where medics listed the man in stable condition.

Outside the store, police say, an 18-year-old male was shot in his foot. Medics took the man to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.