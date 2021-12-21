Philadelphia (WPHL)-The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man from North Philadelphia.

According to police, 84-year-old Kenneth Blackwell from Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood has been missing since Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Blackwell was last seen around 10:00 am Sunday, at his residence on the 6500 block of North 18th Street by his brother, according to police. Police say he was wearing a brown leather jacket.

READ MORE: Police: Man shot in the face by his alleged girlfriend

Police say Blackwell usually is around the Dunkin Donuts area at 2nd and Cheltenham streets. Police encourage the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if they see Blackwell.